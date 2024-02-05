 Spill the tea, Taylor! Did Joe Alwyn’s chatty crew inspire Swift's new album? - Hindustan Times
Spill the tea, Taylor! Did Joe Alwyn's chatty crew inspire Swift's fiery new album? Fans think so

Spill the tea, Taylor! Did Joe Alwyn’s chatty crew inspire Swift's fiery new album? Fans think so

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 05, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Fans speculate Taylor Swift's new album title is a savage reference to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's whatsapp group

It was a win-win day for Taylor Swift's fandom as the singer secured two more Grammys at the 66th award ceremony, taking her total awards count to 14. She also surprised fans with the announcement of her brand new album. After dropping subtle hints throughout the day and even going monochrome on all her profile pictures, just when fans were convinced she would release Rep TV, she surprised them with a new album announcement called The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Also read: Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poet’s Department with Grammy win

The announcement immediately sent fan detectives into overdrive, searching for hidden meanings and potential references to her personal life. It appears they found one.

Does Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department tease Joe Alwyn drama?

Her fiery new album title, The Tortured Poets Department, has many believing that it is a savage reference to the group chat her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had with his friends Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. During her acceptance speech, the Cruel Summer singer mentioned that she has been working on the song for the past two years. And fans were quick to note the timeline which overlaps with her romance with Joe Alwyn

"Apparently, joe and paul mescal’s WhatsApp gc was called ‘the tortured mens club’ LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO." A fan wrote on twitter. While the album details remain under wraps, fans are piecing together clues.

Fans delved into interview archives and uncovered a piece from a 2022 Variety interview featuring Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal. In the discussion, Alwyn and Mescal briefly discussed being in a WhatsApp group with fellow actor Andrew Scott. “It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you—and Andrew Scott started the group,” Alwyn said.

Also read: Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift becomes first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” a post on Taylor Swift’s Instagram went live as soon as she announced the upcoming album while receiving her 13th Grammy win for Midnights.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were reportedly in a relationship for six years, choosing to keep much of their time together private. After six years and numerous fan theories about a potential engagement, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways in early 2023. The Lover singer is currently romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce. The duo have been dating since last summer, with Taylor attending almost every game Travis has played since.

