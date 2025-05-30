Taylor Swift reveals in emotional letter she bought back masters to her first 6 albums; says this about Rep TV

Singer Taylor Swift has some happy news for fans – she finally owns the master records of her first six albums from Scooter Braun. The Grammy winner made the announcement in an emotional, handwritten letter to fans on her website. She also posted pictures of her sitting with the records of her albums on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Did Taylor Swift win anything at AMAs 2025? Here's who won album, tour and pop female artist) Taylor Swift posted happy pictures after regaining control over her music.

Taylor Swift buys back masters of songs

Taylor made the announcement by writing on X, “You belong with me. (coloured heart emojis) Letter on my site :)”

She started off her letter with, “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

Gives fans credit where due

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news of how ‘mother’ Taylor had finally gained back control of her music. She explained further that she also owned all her music videos, concert films, album art, photography, unreleased songs – basically her ‘entire life’s work’ now.

She then gave fans credit where due, adding, “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty casual about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four albums, calling them Taylor’s Versions. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success you found giving The Eras Tour into why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but never owned until now. All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright.”

And what about Rep TV?

Taylor then addressed if she will continue re-recording and making Taylor’s Versions to her song, like she did most recently for The Handmaid’s Tale. She wrote, “I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it’s The First of That Time that I thought wouldn’t be improved upon by re-recording it. Not the music, photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off.”

She also teased that there will be unreleased Vault tracks soon, writing, “There will be a time (if you’re into the idea!) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album too. I’ve already completely re-recorded an entire album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those two albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, it will be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”