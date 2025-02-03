Taylor Swift rocks the hottest little red dress at Grammys 2025: See pics and videos

As expected, Taylor Swift was among the best dressed celebrities on the Grammys 2025 red carpet on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). Taylor, who will be among the many presenters of the musical awards night, showed up in a sultry red dress, matching with the carpet itself. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): From Beyonce to Sabrina Carpenter, who won what) Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Taylor wore a tiny dress with a corseted top and a draped, short skirt. A stunning chain with rubies dangled on her left thigh with the letter T. T for Taylor or T for Travis? She left it all for her fans to decide.

The fans were, of course, stunned by her, calling it her best look of all time. A few took no time to even draw up gorgeous fan art for her.

What about the others?

Fresh off the runway: Charli XCX

In classic Charli XCX fashion, the “Brat” singer is always ahead even when it comes to the latest fashions.

The performer wore a custom look from Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Sernin debuted his first collection for Gaultier titled “Le Naufrage” at Paris couture week. In a twist from the runway look, Charli XCX’s exposed her décolletage and swapped out the white for a bluish gray.

Singer Gracie Abrams opts for a veiled Chanel look

There were no wedding bells on the Grammy red carpet, but singer Gracie Abrams glowed in a demure custom Chanel bridal look.

While some celebrities use the Grammys as a chance to go all out with color, fun cutouts and over-the-top sequined looks, the “I love you, I’m sorry” singer took a more modest route.

Billie Eilish is in the house

With brother Finneas, natch. They vamped on the carpet wearing hipster shades. Billie wore trousers and a black jacket, a jaunty hat on her head and a big smile on her face. The look is Prada.

What do those pins on the red carpet mean?

One accessory on the Grammys red carpet is making more than a fashion statement.

Stars like Mike Dirnt from Green Day and singer Jacob Collier sported a pin representing the MusiCares fire relief efforts. The organization collaborated with the 67th Grammy Awards to support and raise funds for those impacted by the California wildfires. The pins feature a blue heart and a music note. MusiCares provides financial, personal and medical assistance to the music community.

In January, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief effort with a $1 million donation.

(With AP Inputs)