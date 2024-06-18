Taylor Swift's awkward dance moves on stage get mercilessly roasted: ‘This is how Salman Khan dances’

A recent video of Taylor Swift dancing on stage during one of her Eras Tour shows is going viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video that was posted by a fan on TikTok, Taylor was seen awkwardly dancing on stage. The fan captioned the video as, 'she's so underrated as a dancer.' Now, this video has gone viral on X, where many users pointed out how she has not practised her dance steps which resemble that of a child and look embarrassing. (Also read: Joe Alwyn breaks silence on 'private' romance with Taylor Swift, calls it intentional: Was never something to commodify) Taylor Swift dancing on stage during the show.

‘This is how my 8 year old cousin dances…’

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “This is how my 8 year old cousin dances after 2 Dr. Peppers.” A second comment read, “Taylor Swift is Elon Musk for women and I will not be elaborating further.” A user wrote, “No Swiftie hate but I do think she dances this awkwardly on purpose to give herself more of a dumb baby vibe instead of a billionaire who is actively draining resources vibe.” A comment also read, “Starting to think these people are straight up brainwashed.”

‘This is how Salman Khan dances’

Many desi users even compared Taylor's dance moves to Salman Khan. One user posted a clip of Salman dancing to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan beside the clip of Taylor dancing. “This is how Salman Khan dances,” wrote another user. A comment also read, “Indian uncles dance better than her.”

Taylor recently completed her 100th Eras Tour show and acknowledged that she is going to end the tour in December. For the tour, she performed across the globe, touring South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Taylor released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department in April this year. She released the first 16 tracks of Poets on April 19. Two hours later, she surprised fans by revealing it was a double album with 15 more songs. It garnered 300 million streams on Spotify in a singular day.