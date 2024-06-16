Joe Alwyn breaks silence on 'private' romance with Taylor Swift, calls it intentional: Was never something to commodify

On keeping their relationship private

Joe said, "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now... and, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

‘Ending of relationship is a hard thing to navigate’

In the same interview, Joe revealed that the public knew about their breakup very quickly after it happened; the news of them breaking up surfaced in 2023. He said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Joe was asked if he's heard Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe may contain material inspired by the former couple's breakup. He went to talk about how 'there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said'. He declined to reveal if he was in touch with Taylor or was dating again.

Taylor is now dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce; the two have dominated headlines since their romance became public in 2023.