Joe Alwyn breaks silence on 'private' romance with Taylor Swift, calls it intentional: Was never something to commodify
Joe Alwyn is finally ready to speak about his relationship with Taylor Swift, and address his split from the singer for the first time.
Joe Alwyn has broken his silence on the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift, over a year after their breakup. In an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the British actor spoke about his six-and-a-half-year relationship with Taylor and how the two had agreed to keep the 'details' of their romance ‘private’ while they were together. Also read: Joe Alwyn denies visiting Black Dog pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's album while addressing his breakup with singer
On keeping their relationship private
Joe said, "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now... and, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."
‘Ending of relationship is a hard thing to navigate’
In the same interview, Joe revealed that the public knew about their breakup very quickly after it happened; the news of them breaking up surfaced in 2023. He said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”
Joe was asked if he's heard Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe may contain material inspired by the former couple's breakup. He went to talk about how 'there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said'. He declined to reveal if he was in touch with Taylor or was dating again.
Taylor is now dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce; the two have dominated headlines since their romance became public in 2023.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.