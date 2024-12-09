Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wraps up after 1.5 years: Boyfriend on stage to earthquakes, highlights from the journey

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has undoubtedly been one of the most monumental pop music events in recent years, and its global expansion only added to its grandeur. As Taylor brings the curtains down on her nearly two-year-long musical extravaganza, let's reminisce about the tour's most unforgettable moments. Also read: Taylor Swift credits fans for making Eras Tour a ‘wonderful experience’ as it wraps up soon Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour began in March 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

From sold-out shows to record-shattering attendance, the Eras Tour has been hitting the right notes since it kicked off. The tour began in March 2023, following which Taylor travelled five continents with a three-hour setlist spanning her entire discography.

Record breaking success

While the official figures of how much money the Eras Tour grossed have not been released, it is estimated that the tour will make over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Swifties cause earthquake

Enthusiastic Swifties, as her devoted fans are called, caused seismic activity equivalent in multiple places, from Los Angeles to Seattle to Scotland. It has been given the term ‘Swift quake’. After her concerts at Seattle's Lumen Field in July caused seismic activity, a California Institute of Technology research team sought to better understand what causes "concert tremor”.

Raining memories

Taylor Swift performed her full, three-and-a-half-hour show in the pouring rain in Massachusetts on May 20, 2023. “We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea”.

The Matty Healy story

Amid buzz around Taylor romancing with Matty Healy emerging, the 1975 frontman attended the tour on May 5, 2023, in Nashville. He then returned the next night to perform with opener Phoebe Bridgers. After their reported split, it seems Matty got the ex-treatment on The Tortured Poets Department, with The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived seemingly referring to him.

The return of the ex

When Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her Speak Now album on July 7, 2023, she premiered the I Can See You music video in Kansas, Missouri, with special guests Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. Her former boyfriend seemed happy to reunite with her on stage. “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album,” she said as she introduced Taylor. The actor returned the love, saying, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are.”

New love story

After Taylor appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs football game and set the Swiftverse on fire, Travis Kelce made the romance official by watching her show in Argentina in November last year. She changed Karma lyrics in nod to Travis, saying, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” The singer then rushed into his arms after the show. Making his stage debut on the tour, Travis made a surprise appearance at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024.

Special gift

During the Red portion of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift gave her “22” hat to Bianka Bryant, the eight-year-old daughter of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, on August 3, 2023. They were also seen hugging.

The royal moment

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by dancing to Shake It Off at the first night of the Eras Tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. He then took kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage to click a selfie with the pop queen and her beau.

The rip-off moment

On November 20, 2023, in Rio De Janeiro, Taylor Swift ripped off a broken Christian Louboutin heel during the Lover era and threw it into the audience, inciting a roar of applause.

Bond with Blackpink’s Lisa

Blackpink’s Lisa showed her support for Taylor Swift at the Eras tour in Singapore. She was seen rocking a Reputation-inspired outfit and trading friendship bracelets with the audience of Swifties. The K-pop singer even met Taylor backstage after the show and posted moments from the meeting on her Instagram.

Jamming with Ed Sheeran

On her first night back at London’s Wembley Stadium, Taylor Swift was joined by her close friend and collaborator, Ed Sheeran, to perform their Red track, Everything Has Changed. “This is one of my best friends in the world, to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother,” Taylor told the audience when Ed walked onstage, adding, “We toured together on the Red tour. Every time I’m doing the Red part of the show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like every week”. Their performance finished with a mash-up of Thinking Out Loud.

Shows on high alert

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour came to a halt in Vienna, Austria in August 2024 after authorities derailed an alleged planned terrorist attack targeting the concerts. She was scheduled to perform three shows in Vienna from August 8 to 10. However, on August 7, the concert promoter, Barracuda Music, announced the cancellation, writing that they had “no choice but to cancel” the three performances in order to prioritise the safety of all attendees. However, the remaining five London shows on the Era's tour were given the go-ahead.