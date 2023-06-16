The remaining 5 members of Loona have won their lawsuits against BlockBerry Creative- Loona is free!

According to a report from Seoul Kyungjae, the Seoul High Court’s civil affairs department ruled in favour of Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Go Won who had ongoing lawsuits against BlockBerry Creative. Their contracts with BlockBerry Creative will be suspended and they can sign another with a different agency. Loona is free from BlockBerry Creative

The court stated that there were issues with the transfer of the members' contracts to Universal Japan because it was done without the written consent of the members. This was the primary reason for the court's ruling in favour of the Loona members.

The court's latest decision means that now all 12 members of the girl group have emerged victorious in their lawsuits against BlockBerry Creative. Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry terminated their contracts in January 2023 followed by Hyunjin and ViVi who won their lawsuits in May 2023. Chuu was removed from Loona in November 2022 and has gone solo with a new agency.

This legal triumph is a landmark for the members and their careers. HyunJin and ViVi have joined a new agency, CTDENM, established by a former BlockBerry Creative employee. Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry, who form the LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle are set to make their long-awaited comeback soon.

Loona's fanbase, commonly referred to as Orbits, has been incredibly supportive of the group's journey throughout the legal proceedings. They are celebrating the news and eagerly anticipate the group's next steps.

Loona is a South Korean girl group formerly under Blockberry Creative. It was originally a 12-member group but one member, Chuu, was removed from the lineup in November 2022. The group's pre-debut project began in October 2016. Over the next 18 months, each member was revealed periodically with the release of a promotional single. They debuted as a complete ensemble in mid 2018 with the extended play, [+ +] supported by the lead single Favorite and the title track Hi High.

The group also consists of three sub-units. Loona ⅓ is led by HaSeul with ViVi, HeeJin and HyunJin. Go Won, Olivia Hye, former member Chuu, and the leader Yves formed Loona yyxy. Lastly, Loona Odd Eye Circle constitutes of the leader Kim Lip along with JinSoul and Choerry.