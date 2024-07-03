 There's no party like an Ambani party: 7 international stars who performed for India's richest family - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
There's no party like an Ambani party: 7 international stars who performed for India's richest family

ByShivangi Dhamija
Jul 03, 2024 03:09 PM IST

With Adele and Lana Del Ray in talks to perform at the main wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, take a look at the stars who performed for the family.

The Ambanis are definitely the talk of the town with their extravagant parties and star-studded celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. With the event of the season less than 10 days away, let’s take a look at all international pop musicians who have performed at Ambani weddings over the years. (Also read: Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey in talks to perform at grand Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Report)

These big stars have performed at Ambani wedding parties.
These big stars have performed at Ambani wedding parties.

Beyonce

The pop and R&B sensation Beyonce was flown out to Udaipur to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet in 2018. Beyonce’s performance was surely a surprise to the gentry as well as the rest of the country as she took over the stage wearing Indian designer couture by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, making her presence the highlight of the celebration.

Katy Perry

International pop star Katy Perry set the stage on fire with her presence at the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations as she sang her single ‘Fireworks’ for the crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise touring Italy and South of France.

Rihanna

Fan-favourite Rihanna was spotted in Jamnagar, Gujarat yet again for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Rihanna’s alleged return to the grand stage was after her previous concert in 2016, making her debut at the Ambani wedding an international headline.

John Legend

R&B and Soul star John Legend gave a soul touching performance of his popular track ‘All of Me’ at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal’s pre-wedding in Como, Italy in 2018, adding to the extravagant Ambani wedding celebrations.

Coldplay and The Chainsmokers

Chris Martin from the world famous band Coldplay made a grand entry during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebrations in St. Moritz, Switzerland in 2019. Chris Martin sensationalised the stage with their tracks ‘Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Clocks’, along with ‘Something Just Like This’ with DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

The Backstreet Boys

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations were kept alive with a memorable performance by the iconic boy band The Backstreet Boys during their recent luxury European cruise liner.

Maroon 5

Lead Vocalist Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 set the stage ablaze at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-wedding celebration in Mumbai in 2019, and surprised the newly-wed couple with their popular track ‘She Will be Loved’ as they shared a dance, along with their newer numbers for the guests.

Wednesday, July 03, 2024
