TM Krishna not to be recognised as MS Subbulakshmi award recipient: Controversy explained

The controversy surrounding Carnatic vocalist Thodur Madabusi Krishna, or TM Krishna as he’s popularly known, intensified with the Supreme Court on Monday passing an order that he should not be recognised as the recipient of the MS Subbulakshmi award as an ‘interim measure’. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversy. (Also Read: TM Krishna's Sangita Kalanidhi controversy explained: Why some Carnatic musicians are opposing his honour) Vocalist TM Krishna will not be recognised as a recipient of the MS Subbulakshmi award as an interim measure.

What did the Supreme Court say?

A bench of Justices, Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, passed the order on a plea filed by Subbulakshmi’s grandson V Srinivasan, who alleged Krishna had made ‘scandalous remarks’ against the late singer, apart from ‘misogynistic’ comments about his grandmother on social media and in articles. As a result, the SC declared that the vocalist should not be recognised as an award recipient for now.

As per PTI, the bench said, “The court is mindful of the respect and honour that MS Subbulakshmi commands all across music lovers spreading across all spectrums. She is one of the most distinguished singers, and although she passed away in December 2004, her melodious voice continues to bring great joy to her fans,” adding, “As an interim measure, as the award has already been awarded, we deem it apt to say that 4th defendant TM Krishna should not be recognised as a recipient of the MS Subbulakshmi award.”

The award, sponsored by The Hindu Group, was presented to Krishna by the Music Academy in Chennai on Sunday evening. Shrinivasan had approached the High Court, challenging the Academy’s decision to award Krishna on Friday, December 13. It was conferred after a division bench of the HC set aside the interim injunction granted by a single judge, that restrained the Music Academy and The Hindu from giving away the award to him.

In 2017, Krishna spoke about Subbulakshmi in Hyderabad, stating that she had distanced herself from her ‘Devadasi origins’ to ‘identify as and become an ideal Brahmin woman’. He asked, “If MS’s voice came from a dark, non-upper-caste beauty-ish lady, would all of us celebrate her like we do today? Her music was what it was because of the sorrow in her.”

The SC clarified that its order should not be seen as a reflection on the Madras Music Academy, The Hindu Group, or Krishna's musical abilities even as they called it a ‘very, very important and sensitive issue’.

Why is TM Krishna controversial?

Krishna was awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi 2024 by the Music Academy, Chennai, on March 18. N Murali, President of the Madras Music Academy, stated that Krishna had a ‘powerful voice’, had ‘adherence to tradition when it comes to the art’, was ‘focusing on its exploratory as opposed to tightly defined structures’ and used music as a ‘tool for social reform’. Carnatic vocalist Vidushi sisters Rajani and Gayatri, Harikatha exponents Dushyanth Sridhar and Visakha Hari, and others opposed him receiving the award.

Krishna’s activism against caste discrimination and caste favouritism in the Carnatic music system has often drawn ire. He had boycotted the popular Chennai Music Season, usually held in December, for being ‘non-inclusive’ and ‘shunning non-Brahmin musicians’ and certain art forms. He even started his music festival in February 2016 called the Uroor-Olcott Kuppam Marghazi Vizha. Through another festival called Svanubhava, he wanted the audience to access art forms that mainstream Carnatic musicians did not recognise. Krishna is also a staunch follower of EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’ and Dravidian values.

With inputs from PTI