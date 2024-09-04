Travis Kelce shares new details from his stage cameo and latest nickname for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, September 3 where he reminisced about the day he joined his girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage. Kelce joined Taylor on stage on the London Eras Tour in June for a small act as she switched from one song to another. He also revealed another adorable nickname for the Lover singer. Travis Kelce reveals new details from his stage cameo on London Eras Tour in June.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

Kelce divulges new details and nickname for Taylor

Travis Kelce reveals new details from his brief performance in June on the podcast show. When asked if there was any prep involved before the performance, he said it “wasn’t a lot.” He explained, “Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun. She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."

He admitted his focus was to not drop Taylor when he carried her on stage. He said, “That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part,” as reported by People.

When Kelce was asked if Taylor made sure that he wanted to do the performance and be on stage, he said, “Oh, for sure. There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay," one of the many nicknames he calls Taylor by.

Kelce’s various nicknames for Taylor

Kelce called Taylor ‘Tay’ in a podcast episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce in January. Later in the same month, he referred to her as ‘sweetie’ in a viral clip of the two following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory.

The Cardigan singer also reflected on her performance with Kelce on stage in an Instagram post. She posted a lengthy note in June where she mentioned Kelce’s performance and wrote, “I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. never going to forget these shows."