Travis Scott shocks Japan crowd with Kanye West cameo and sweet onstage moment with Stormi

Travis Scott’s Tokyo concert became a headline moment after he surprised fans by bringing out Kanye West and his daughter Stormi Webster onstage at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome. Thousands of fans filled the stadium, expecting a typical high-energy Travis show, only to get a star-packed reunion instead. Travis Scott surprises fans as he brings Kanye West on stage in Tokyo(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Scott brings Kanye on stage

The crowd went crazy when Kanye came out wearing a mask and then took it off, making it the loudest moment of the night. Fans went wild, and one fan said it gave them “goosebumps”. Travis and Kanye immediately started jumping around the stage, laughing and vibing together.

They went on to perform several Kanye classics, including “Runaway,” “Heartless,” “Flashing Lights,” “Stronger,” and “All of the Lights,” with TMZ noting they also teamed up on “Through the Wire.” Throughout the set, Travis hyped Kanye up, showing how natural their chemistry still is.

Travis Scott and Kanye's friendship

Travis has often spoken about how much Kanye means to him, and fans were reminded of that bond again. In a recent interview, Travis said, “Shit, man. That’s my kids’ uncle. That guy took me in when I was like 19… he allowed me to experience the creation of music.”

As per Complex, the moment also came shortly after Kanye publicly expressed he wants to grow from his past controversies. Sitting with Rabbi Yoshiayao Pinto, he said, “It’s a big deal for me as a man to take accountability… this is the first brick-by-brick to build back strong walls.”

Also read: Kanye West meets Rabbi Pinto to apologize for antisemitism row, video goes viral- Watch

Stormi joins the stage and wins the crowd

The emotional highlight came when Stormi Webster ran onstage. She sang her line from Travis’ track “THANK GOD” before jumping around with her dad. Fans online called the moment “adorable” and said Stormi’s confidence proves “stage presence runs in the family.”

The concert was only one part of Travis’ full Japan takeover. His Cactus Jack pop-up store and a special event for his new shoe release also drew huge crowds.

FAQs

1. Why did Travis Scott bring out Kanye West during his Tokyo concert?

Travis brought out Kanye West as a surprise guest during his Belluna Dome show in Tokorozawa, Japan.

2. Did Stormi Webster really perform onstage in Tokyo?

Yes. Stormi joined Travis Scott onstage during the show and sang her line from “THANK GOD.” Fans loved the moment, calling it one of the sweetest highlights of the night.