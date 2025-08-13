Leonardo DiCaprio searched by police at Ibiza Party, Travis Scott denied entry

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was momentarily held up by Spanish police during a surprise security check outside an exclusive private party in Ibiza earlier this month. The 50-year-old Oscar winner arrived with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a group of close friends, but he was stopped and searched before being allowed inside. Leonardo DiCaprio was briefly detained by Spanish police at a Patrón-hosted party in Ibiza, undergoing standard security checks. Meanwhile, Travis Scott reportedly could not gain entry.

Viral videos circulating online show officers patting down Leonardo and inspecting his pockets as part of what was reportedly a standard security protocol. Dressed in his signature cap but with his face visible, Leonardo calmly complied with the officers' instructions. In the background, Vittoria—believed to be the woman in the video—can be heard saying, “They are searching me full on right now.”

According to eyewitnesses, Leonardo had to introduce himself and show ID before the group was cleared for entry. However, a source told Page Six that the actor wasn’t specifically targeted, saying: “Every single person was patted down and ID’d.”

The insider added that the Spanish police simply didn’t recognise Leonardo at first: “It’s funny. They did a double take, and then he went in!”

The lavish event, which took place at a private Ibiza villa, was hosted by tequila brand Patrón and Spanish actor-singer Aron Piper. According to Daily Mail, the guest list included several A-listers, such as Kendall Jenner and Leonardo’s longtime friend and fellow actor Tobey Maguire.

Interestingly, rapper Travis Scott was reportedly denied entry to the same party, though reasons for the refusal remain unclear.

About Leonardo and Vittoria

Leonardo and Vittoria have been romantically linked since meeting at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Since then, they’ve been spotted vacationing together and were recently seen on a double date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez aboard Bezos’s $500 million superyacht, also off the coast of Ibiza.