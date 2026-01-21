UAE's 1st female filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja defends AR Rahman against backlash: ‘You become easy to project onto’

Nayla recalled flying to Dubai with Rahman and his daughter, Raheema, and said they were ‘exhausted’ that day. “There was a swarm of people waiting, and yet every few minutes he stopped. Again and again, a gentle smile, a photograph, a quiet kindness. I watched, mind boggled, as he made every single person feel seen,” she wrote.

Touted to be the UAE’s first female filmmaker, Nayla worked with Rahman on her horror film BAAB. She explained that she has known Rahman and his family for several years, adding, “What I share comes from lived moments, not opinion, not distance.”

Music composer AR Rahman found himself at the centre of controversy for comments he made during an interview. People took offence at him calling Chhaava a ‘divisive’ film, and that a ‘communal’ power shift in Bollywood meant less work for him in 8 years. After the backlash, Rahman released a statement reiterating his love for India, and now UAE filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja has come to his defence.

The filmmaker even recalled how Rahman listened to her ‘without judgement or prejudice’ when she would suggest ideas during composing sessions. “I also witnessed the immense love his children have for him, a deep, natural affection that cannot be performed. When you see that kind of love, you understand the man. Perhaps this is what happens when you are a legend, you become easy to project onto, and harder to protect,” wrote Nayla.

The filmmaker also wrote of Rahman’s legacy, “He gave voices to so many, opened doors, and carried culture with dignity. As an Arab, I came to know Indian music through him, emotion without translation. This man is a national treasure. Treasures deserve respect, not noise.”

“Let us choose grace over outrage, respect over distortion. Love above hate. Thank you for giving me a break and for trusting my vision. Above all, thank you for being a great role model, a rare and sincere human being whose grace travels far beyond the room, bringing quiet joy to millions across the world,” she wrote, ending her note.

AR Rahman’s clarification after backlash Rahman released a video statement after facing backlash, in which he said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

His children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen, have also been posting in his support on social media.