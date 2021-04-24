IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Music / Udit Narayan says Shravan Rathod called him from Kumbh: 'I thought to myself that during the pandemic, why did he go'
Udit Narayan has talked about his last conversation with Shravan Rathod.
Udit Narayan has talked about his last conversation with Shravan Rathod.
Udit Narayan says Shravan Rathod called him from Kumbh: 'I thought to myself that during the pandemic, why did he go'

Singer Udit Narayan has talked about how late music composer Shravan Rathod had called him from the Kumbh Mela. Shravan died on Thursday night of Covid-19 complications.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Singer Udit Narayan has talked about his last conversation with music composer Shravan Rathod, who died on Thursday after Covid-19 related complications. Udit said that Shravan had called him from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Shravan and his wife had gone to participate in the Kumbh Mela and were found positive for Covid-19 upon their return. Their two sons also tested positive. While Shravan died on Thursday, his family is still in the hospital.

Speaking to a leading daily about his call with Shravan, Udit said that he was concerned when Shravan told him about going to the religious gathering amid the pandemic. "Shravan bhai had gone to the Kumbh Mela recently and had called me from there saying, ‘I have come to the Kumbh Mela for the holy bath.’ I told him that he should’ve told me about this earlier and that I could have also gone with him. But after he got off the phone, I thought to myself that during the pandemic, why did he go there? He already had health issues, yet he went there. He did not listen to others and went there, and now he is no longer with us. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Shravan's son Sanjeev said, "We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father."

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares Nitara's video as she points out spelling mistakes in book, fans are in love with her voice

Shravan was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last in the hospital. "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," Sanjeev told PTI. Shravan was the one half of music-composer duo Nadeem-Shravan.

