For decades, Led Zeppelin fans have marvelled at the enigmatic figure on the iconic cover of Led Zeppelin IV, but the identity of the stooped man remained a mystery—until now. Thanks to Brian Edwards, a visiting research fellow at the University of the West of England, the puzzle has been solved. Edwards stumbled upon a late-Victorian photograph of a Wiltshire thatcher in an old album, sparking a revelation that ties the past to rock 'n' roll history.

"Led Zeppelin created the soundtrack that has accompanied me since my teenage years, so I really hope the discovery of this Victorian photograph pleases and entertains Robert, Jimmy, and John Paul," expressed Edwards, whose passion for Led Zeppelin fueled his research.

The photograph, originally titled "A Wiltshire Thatcher," features Lot Long, a thatcher born in 1823. Long, depicted with a bundle of hazel on his back, lived in a small cottage in Shaftesbury Road, Mere. The picture, captured by Ernest Howard Farmer, a pioneering photographer, showcases the rural charm of Wiltshire during the late 19th century.

Led Zeppelin's connection to this historical image is intriguing. The band's lead singer, Robert Plant, discovered a framed version of the photograph in an antique shop near guitarist Jimmy Page's house. This discovery led to the creation of Led Zeppelin IV, an album that has sold over 37 million copies worldwide since its release on November 8, 1971.

The album cover's striking artwork, devoid of band and title information, resonates with the contrast between rural and urban life—a theme prevalent in Farmer's work. The photograph's significance will be celebrated in an upcoming exhibition, "Wiltshire Thatcher: A Photographic Journey Through Victorian Wessex," at the Wiltshire Museum in spring 2024. David Dawson, the museum's director, emphasized the exhibition's focus on Ernest Farmer's contribution to photography as an art form and highlighted Led Zeppelin's ability to capture the essence of rural and urban landscapes through their music.

