Vicky Kaushal's touching tribute brings Karan Aujla to tears at Mumbai concert. Watch

Vicky Kaushal shared a touching tribute for Karan Aujla as he went on stage during his Mumbai concert on Saturday. Vicky, who collaborated with the singer in the chartbuster Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, praised him and said that his parents are very proud of him. Vicky's emotional words left Karan in tears, as evident in the several fan videos which emerged from social media. (Also read: Actors Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal, and dance group Quick Style jam with Karan Aujla at his Mumbai concert) Karan Aujla was seen wiping his tears off after Vicky Kaushal's special words for him.

What Vicky said

During the concert, Vicky made a surprise appearance on stage to cheer for Karan and danced to Tauba Tauba. He later stood beside him and said a few words about him, addressing the crowd: “Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today and I am so proud, so proud of him. I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa (wherever your parents are), they are blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you. India loves you!”

Touched by Vicky's words, Karan was seen wiping tears off his face as the audience cheered loudly.

More details

Vicky and Karan's song Tauba Tauba was a big hit earlier this year, especially Vicky's hook step, which took social media by storm. Talking to HT, Karan praised Vicky and said, “Vicky Kaushal is a brother, and he understands Punjabi music well. His charisma and energy brought the song to life.”

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Chhava. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.