Water bottles thrown at Zayn Malik during Kingston event weeks after health scare | Watch video

However, it is not clearly evident from the video if the man is really Zayn Malik.

According to pop culture account Pop Base on X, “An audience member threw water bottles at Zayn Malik and shouted at him as he left his Q&A tonight in Kingston.” The post reshared footage originally uploaded by a user, showing a man making his way as objects appeared to be tossed in his direction.

Videos from the incident spread online, sparking concern among fans just weeks after the singer’s recent health scare.

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik was caught in a chaotic moment during a fan interaction event in Kingston after an audience member allegedly threw water bottles at him while shouting as he exited the venue.

Fans react to viral video The clip prompted reactions online, with many fans expressing concern for the singer’s safety. Several comments under the original upload described the situation as “insane,” while others wrote that they were relieved the incident did not escalate further.

“Glad he got out safely, this could’ve been much worse,” one user commented. Another wrote, “people are insane, hope he’s ok.”

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Under Pop Base’s repost, one fan joked, “Zayn catching bottles like it’s a meet & greet.” Others criticized the behavior more directly. “Throwing things at artists because you’re angry is genuinely weird behavior."

Some fans also worried about the long-term effect such incidents could have on the singer’s willingness to continue public appearances and touring. “He is going to end up quitting touring in general ugh” one user commented.

Incident comes after recent health setback The Kingston event took place only weeks after Zayn Malik reassured fans about his recovery following a medical issue that forced him to cancel tour dates earlier this year.

As reported by Daily Times, the singer recently shared a selfie on Instagram Stories announcing he was “UK bound,” marking his first major public update since being hospitalized in April.

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The health issue was not publicly disclosed, but the medical emergency reportedly occurred on the same day his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, was released.

The report noted that the condition was serious enough for the singer to cancel the US leg of his solo arena tour while he recovered. His latest social media update, however, signaled that he had resumed travelling and was preparing to fulfil upcoming UK commitments, including a performance at London’s O2 Arena.