Zayn Malik throws shade at Harry Styles’ ₹70,000 ticket controversy: ‘I just want to say…’

For the One Direction fandom, the last few years have been a rollercoaster of nostalgia and heartbreak. Following the band’s split and the tragic passing of Liam Payne, the hope for a five-man reunion has felt further away than ever. However, the solo success of the remaining members has been the glue holding the Directioner spirit together. Zayn Malik and Harry Styles

But this week, that spirit was tested as two of the world’s biggest pop stars — Zayn Malik and Harry Styles — found themselves at the centre of a pricing controversy that has the internet choosing sides.

The exorbitant ‘Harry Styles’ price tag The first move in the saga was Harry Styles announcing his upcoming Together, Together tour, featuring a massive 30-date residency in New York City. But as presales for the singer’s tour went live for American Express holders this week, fans were unimpressed.

Many flooded social media with screenshots of eye-watering costs, with lower-bowl seats reportedly soaring as high as $800 to $1,000 ( ₹73,000 to 91,000). While Ticketmaster notified fans that prices were set in advance by the tour — ranging from $50 to $1,182.40 ( ₹4500 up to 1.6 lakhs) — the upper limit has left many feeling alienated.

The backlash on X was immediate. One frustrated fan noted: “The thing that sucks the most about this is that nothing will be done to hold artists accountable for pricing their tickets this way.” Others were less diplomatic, calling the pricing “greedy” and mourning the end of affordable live music.