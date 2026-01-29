Zayn Malik throws shade at Harry Styles’ ₹70,000 ticket controversy: ‘I just want to say…’
As Harry Styles’ tour ticket prices soar, angry fans aren’t the only ones speaking up, former bandmate Zayn Malik has called it out too. Take a look
For the One Direction fandom, the last few years have been a rollercoaster of nostalgia and heartbreak. Following the band’s split and the tragic passing of Liam Payne, the hope for a five-man reunion has felt further away than ever. However, the solo success of the remaining members has been the glue holding the Directioner spirit together.
But this week, that spirit was tested as two of the world’s biggest pop stars — Zayn Malik and Harry Styles — found themselves at the centre of a pricing controversy that has the internet choosing sides.
The exorbitant ‘Harry Styles’ price tag
The first move in the saga was Harry Styles announcing his upcoming Together, Together tour, featuring a massive 30-date residency in New York City. But as presales for the singer’s tour went live for American Express holders this week, fans were unimpressed.
Many flooded social media with screenshots of eye-watering costs, with lower-bowl seats reportedly soaring as high as $800 to $1,000 ( ₹73,000 to 91,000). While Ticketmaster notified fans that prices were set in advance by the tour — ranging from $50 to $1,182.40 ( ₹4500 up to 1.6 lakhs) — the upper limit has left many feeling alienated.
The backlash on X was immediate. One frustrated fan noted: “The thing that sucks the most about this is that nothing will be done to hold artists accountable for pricing their tickets this way.” Others were less diplomatic, calling the pricing “greedy” and mourning the end of affordable live music.
Zayn's not so subtle shade
Enter Zayn Malik. Currently embarking on his first-ever solo tour, the Stairway to the Sky Tour, Zayn has been enjoying a more intimate connection with fans while promoting his 2024 album, Room Under the Stairs.
During his Las Vegas show yesterday (January 28), Zayn took a moment to address his audience and he didn’t hold back. Dressed in a crisp white diner jacket, the singer checked in with the crowd: “Who’s from Vegas?” he asked, sparking thunderous cheers. “Who’s from elsewhere?” After the screams died down, Zayn delivered the line that immediately went viral. “I just want to say a big, big thank you for being here with me tonight… Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high — just saying!” he said.
The crowd erupted. While Zayn didn't mention Harry by name, the timing, just 48 hours after Harry's controversial $1,000 ticket rollout, felt like a targeted, cheeky jab at his former bandmate’s premium pricing.
Netizens were quick to draw comparisons, with many flooding the comment section. One comment read, “He knows exactly what he’s doing with that line haha.” One more comment read, “Someone that respects his fan base.” Another comment said, “Zayn out here doing charity work with $50 tickets while Harry's charging kidney prices just sayin.”
In an era when concert tickets can cost as much as a month's rent, Zayn’s “just-saying” might have been the loudest statement of the night. Whether it was a calculated piece of shade or a genuine moment of gratitude, one thing is clear: the One Direction boys are still capable of breaking the internet, even when they aren't on the same stage.
