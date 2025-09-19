When Zubeen Garg admitted, 'most of my biggest songs were made when I was drunk': I am like George Best

The sudden demise of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has shocked the entire nation. The singer, known for songs like Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, Mayabini Ratir Bukut and more, died after a freak scuba diving incident in Singapore on Friday. Zubeen, who sang in over 40 languages, revealed in a podcast with POP Pavelopedia in January this year that many of his best songs were recorded when he was drunk. Zubeen Garg once revealed he started drinking at the age of 22.

When Zubeen talked about his drinking habit

When asked about a video of him performing on stage while drinking, Zubeen was questioned whether alcohol ever disoriented his vocal cords. To this, he replied, “Drinking made me a patient two years back. Yes, it was bad, I am trying to control it, but… I was 22 years old when I started drinking in 1995. I regret it sometimes, but most of the biggest songs I made were when I was drunk. I am like George Best (Irish professional footballer who played for Manchester United). He was drunk all the time and scored all the goals. He was the best player, but he never played for England because of his swabhiman (self-respect).”

Zubeen began singing at the age of three. He gained prominence in the 1990s with Assamese music before achieving nationwide recognition with his soulful hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster in 2006. He was more than just a playback singer; Zubeen was also a lyricist, music director, actor and filmmaker. His immense contribution to Indian music earned him a devoted fanbase across generations. Some of his popular Hindi songs include Jo Pyar Tumne from Jaal: The Trap, Ya Ali from Gangster, Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3, Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Kya Raaz Hai, among others.

Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to attend the 4th North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on 20 September. According to a report in North East News, the singer was taking part in a scuba diving activity when he fell into the sea. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Music composer Pritam, singer Armaan Malik and many others expressed their shock over the singer’s sudden demise. Pritam wrote on X: “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.” Armaan Malik also posted: “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace… #ZubeenGarg.”