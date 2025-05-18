Where to watch Eurovision final live in US? Full list of performances and running order

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final kicked off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday. In the U.S., viewers can watch the live broadcast on Peacock. Depending on regional availability, the contest may also be streamed via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, according to Newsweek. This year's event is being held in Basel, Switzerland.

Organizer Rebecca Laes-Kushner talks to visitors at the Israel supporting stand to give a safe space at the Basel Minister Square ahead of the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP)