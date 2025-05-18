Where to watch Eurovision final live in US? Full list of performances and running order
The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final is being streamed live on Peacock in the US. A look at the complete list of final performances and the official running order.
The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final kicked off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday. In the U.S., viewers can watch the live broadcast on Peacock. Depending on regional availability, the contest may also be streamed via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, according to Newsweek. This year's event is being held in Basel, Switzerland.
Also Read: 'Masked' PRESIDENT band drops debut song, reveal first big hint on lead singer
Here’s the complete list of final performances and the official running order -
1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
5. Lithuania | Katarsis – Tavo Akys
6. Spain | Melody – ESA DIVA
7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
9. Austria | JJ – Wasted Love
10. Iceland | VÆB – RÓA
11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
12. Netherlands | Claude – C’est La Vie
13. Finland | Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
Also Read: Music Review: Cautious Clay's dreamy R&B-pop 'The Hours: Morning' is an exploration in time
14. Italy | Lucio Corsi | Volevo Essere Un Duro
15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – Baller
17. Greece | Klavdia – Asteromáta
18. Armenia | PARG – SURVIVOR
19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – Voyage
20. Malta | Miriana Conte – SERVING
21. Portugal | NAPA – Deslocado
22. Denmark | Sissal – Hallucination
23. Sweden | KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
24. France | Louane – maman
25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.