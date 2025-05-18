Menu Explore
Where to watch Eurovision final live in US? Full list of performances and running order

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 18, 2025 12:49 AM IST

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final is being streamed live on Peacock in the US. A look at the complete list of final performances and the official running order.

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final kicked off at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday. In the U.S., viewers can watch the live broadcast on Peacock. Depending on regional availability, the contest may also be streamed via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel, according to Newsweek. This year's event is being held in Basel, Switzerland.

Organizer Rebecca Laes-Kushner talks to visitors at the Israel supporting stand to give a safe space at the Basel Minister Square ahead of the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP)
Organizer Rebecca Laes-Kushner talks to visitors at the Israel supporting stand to give a safe space at the Basel Minister Square ahead of the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP)

Here’s the complete list of final performances and the official running order - 

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – Tavo Akys

6. Spain | Melody – ESA DIVA

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – Bird of Pray

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?

9. Austria | JJ – Wasted Love

10. Iceland | VÆB – RÓA

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi

12. Netherlands | Claude – C’est La Vie

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi | Volevo Essere Un Duro

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – Baller

17. Greece | Klavdia – Asteromáta

18. Armenia | PARG – SURVIVOR

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – Voyage

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – SERVING

21. Portugal | NAPA – Deslocado

22. Denmark | Sissal – Hallucination

23. Sweden | KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

24. France | Louane – maman

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm

