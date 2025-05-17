'Masked' PRESIDENT band drops debut song, reveal first big hint on lead singer

A new mysterious rock band, PRESIDENT, dropped its debut song this week and there's a lot of speculation around its members, especially the lead vocalist. The British band, the members of which perform behind masks and have not revealed their identities yet, has led fans to believe that the lead singer is none other than Charlie Simpson. Fans speculated that Charlie Simpson is the lead vocalist of the PRESIDENT band(X)

PRESIDENT released its debut single, ‘In The Name Of The Father’, via King Of Terrors/ADA. A press release announcing the track, described it as "a raw meditation on existential fear and the inevitability of death, referencing the 'King Of Terrors.'" Notably, Kings Of Terrors Limited is a London-based company with Charles Robert Simpson listed as its director.

In a statement this week, PRESIDENT said: “Something has been stirring. A growing noise, a ripple through the republic of the underground. We called. You listened. Your curiosity, your questions, your conversation… We have witnessed it all.”

"Here, we make our first proclamation. 'In The Name Of The Father'. This is the first crack in the surface. This is your PRESIDENT. We'll be seeing you soon. Godspeed".

However, fans said they were able to recognize the vocals. Many speculated it was ‘I See You’ star Charlie Simpson.

"I get President is supposed to be an anonymous band, but the vocals give it away," one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"@CharlieSimpson did you really think we would get that it's you from the moment you sang #presidentband," another one added.

“Holy shit the singer of President is Charlie Simpson. I can recognize that voice anywhere. For those who don't know, he was in a band called Fightstar and he won a season of Masked Singer,” a third one added.

"I knew it was gonna be Charlie Simpson. I was never in doubt baby," added a fourth.

Simpson has been mum about the speculation on social media.