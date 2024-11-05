Will.i.am drops new single 'Yes She Can' endorsing Kamala Harris: ‘We about to have a woman president’

Will.i.am is showing his support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president ahead of the US election results. The singer dropped a new single and music video titled Yes She Can on his Youtube Channel, where he makes a case for Harris' presidency with the line, ‘We about to have a woman president.’ (Also read: Lady Gaga rallies for Kamala Harris, sings ‘God Bless America’ to close her final campaign) Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs as she poses with will.i.am at a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Will.i.am goes Yes She Can

In the opening lines of the song, the singer called out Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump. The lyrics to the song begin: “Mama, what’s wrong with America?/ Why can’t we get along in America?/ Something’s going on in America./ People entertained by the predator.”

He then continues to sing, showing support for Kamala Harris and predicting her to be the next president. "We all immigrants different characters but together, you know, we could break down the barriers/ So register and vote for your life,” he sings. He then adds, “Do it for your daughters and your sons and your wife./ If you a woman then vote for your rights, and don’t let them take away your right./ We could be better than we ever been./ We about to have a woman president.”

More details

The singer posted the video on his Instagram account and said in the caption, “This is a heartfelt anthem celebrating Kamala Harris and the power of every people… With Election Day just around the corner, i wanted to score the movement, and create a call to action, and a promise of what we can achieve together...”

He continued, “Join me as we shine a spotlight not only on the journey of Kamala Harris and the change thats coming, but also on the everyday heroes and #PowerfulWoman who breathe life into the world. This is a celebration of resilience, hope, and unstoppable spirit…”

The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6.

