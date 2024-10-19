Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This star earned $2.7 billion since 2009, despite being dead all this while; all about world's highest-paid dead celeb

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 19, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Michael Jackson died in 2009 but still makes hundreds of millions of dollars each year, more than many top celebs of today.

They say that in death, all things stop. That may not be true for celebrities, though. A list from Forbes, released annually, reveals how much dead celebrities earn each year. And the answer is millions and billions of dollars. Many celebs, mostly actors, singers, writers, and painters, continue to generate royalties from their work even after their demise. The 'highest-paid' of them earned $115 million last year and a staggering $2.7 billion since they died in 2009. (Also read: World's richest celeb made just six films; with net worth still more than Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Taylor Swift combined)

Michael Jackson has been the world's highest-paid dead celebrity since 2009
Michael Jackson has been the world's highest-paid dead celebrity since 2009

World's highest-paid dead celebrity

The Prince of Pop, Michael Jackson, was one of the biggest names in world music during his peak in the '80s and '90s. And even though controversies dulled his stardom to an extent later, even death failed to dim it completely. After his sudden death in 2009, Michal Jackson's estate has continued to earn money through the royalties of his countless chartbusters. According to Forbes' list of 'The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2023', Michael Jackson earned $115 million last year through royalties. He beat Elvis Presley ($100 million) and the Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek ($45 million) to top the list.

How Michael Jackson earns money even in death

In fact, Michael Jackson has topped this annual list 11 times in the 15 years since his death. He has consistently been the highest-paid dead celebrity worldwide since 2009. According to Forbes, his estate has earned over $2.7 billion during this period. The bulk of this - a whopping $825 million - came in a single year, 2016. This was largely due to the $750 million sale of his half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalogue that year.

All about Michael Jackson

Born in 1958, Michael Jackson first gained fame as part of the Jackson Five, a musical group with his four siblings. In 1971, at 13, he began his solo career but got his true breakthrough with the album Thriller in 1982. Over the next two decades, he was the biggest musical act on the planet. However, the singer lived a troubled life and battled allegations of child abuse till his death.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On