‘You barely age, I don’t see wrinkle on that skin, fans react to Selena Gomez's radiant pics

Selena Gomez, the popular singer, took to Instagram to share some of her makeup-free selfies. In the photos, she looked bright and cheerful with a beaming smile, and her radiant appearance caught the attention of many fans. It seemed that she was in a happy mood as she posed for the camera. This was a welcome sight for fans after the recent drama involving Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Many fans rushed to the comment section and dropped messages for her ‘natural beauty’ and ‘beautiful skin’. (Also read: Selena Gomez goes fishing as she spends quality time with family amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. See pics)

She share a series of pictures that showcased her natural beauty. In one of the selfies, she donned a black sleeveless vest and kept her hair untied, while in another, she made a playful face and flashed a radiant smile. Despite wearing makeup, her natural glow was apparent on her face, a testament to her skincare routine. Her post garnered 1.8 million likes from her fans.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Selena wrote, “Vintage chemistry.” Jerry Di commented, “Bella mami.” Reacting to Selena's latest pictures, one of her fans commented, “Waiting for 400 million.” Another fan wrote, “I swear you barely age, like I don't see a wrinkle on that skin.” Other fan commented, “Naturally beautiful, & owning it.” “When your inner beauty radiates your outside. Love the natural look”, added one. “Probably one of the only celebs still look so good and natural”, wrote other. “This is real and definitely a rare beauty. Love it”, read other comment. Many fans dropped heart emojis and wrote praises for her beauty.

On International Women's Day, Selena Gomez shared a touching message on social media, accompanied by a childhood picture of herself. She addressed a heartfelt letter to her younger self, conveying valuable advice for young girls. She wrote, “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help. Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

Recently, she took a break from the Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber controversy by sharing pictures and videos of her family on Instagram. The post included her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, and stepfather, Brian Teefy, enjoying a day of fishing and basking in the sunny weather under a clear blue sky. The trio created unforgettable memories and cherished their time together. Selena expressed her gratitude for her blessings and proudly referred to herself as a 'Cali girl'.