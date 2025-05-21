You’re the best’: Clay Walker wows fans at Texas' Pasadena Strawberry Festival

Clay Walker, Houston’s country music pride who went on to dominate the genre in the 90s, was both a fresh relief and a terrific performer for those who attended the Pasadena Strawberry Festival in Texas on May 16. Delivering a power-packed performance reminiscent of his big star-aura, the singer soothed the audience with hit tracks such as ‘Live Until I Die’, ‘This Woman and This Man’, ‘If I Could Make a Living’ and ‘Dreaming With My Eyes Open’. Though much advanced in age and changed by face, Walker’s voice still held the same power it did decades ago in capturing the hearts and applause of a live audience. Clay Walker performed at the Pasadena Strawberry Festival in Texas.(Getty Images via AFP)

Fans were up in praises for the 55-year-old singer’s performance, with many appreciating his presence on stage after a long absence.

One user wrote, “Haven't seen Clay in a long time got a little older but sounds like he still has his voice, keep it going” while another remarked “Of Course he did because he is the Best! Seen him so many times and he never disappoints! My favorite for years now! Love me some Clay Walker!”

Walker also delighted his audience by performing a cover of Prince’s song ‘Purple Rain’ which one user appreciated by writing, “So Good!! And he sang Purple Rain!!!” The performance was quite nostalgic for many as someone commented, “Crazy. I remember going to some of his very first concerts. White wranglers were the style then....”

Clay Walker garnered a lot of excitement and wishes on his Facebook post following the performance which read, “Couldn't be more thankful to spend my weekends with y'all. #countrymusic #country #singersongwriter #ontour” along with images from the show.

Users poured love in the comment section by writing things like, “I'm so glad we get a chance to spend the weekends with you too. Love you music and your shows are always awesome. You're the best country artist and you have the best band.”

The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is an annual four-day event held on the third weekend in May to celebrate the rich strawberry-farming history of the area and support non-profits and students in raising scholarships to support their education.

By Stuti Gupta