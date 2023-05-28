Zayn Malik returns to Twitter with gratitude note; fans trend 'we love you Zayn': ‘I owe my life to you’

Singer Zayn Malik returned to Twitter second time this year with a gratitude note for his fans. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Zayn wrote, "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me." (Also Read | Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted ‘kissing’ at dinner together, spark dating rumours) Zayn Malik posted his second tweet of 2023.(AFP)

Fans' reaction to Zayn's tweet

Many fans reacted to his post after which 'we love you Zayn' started trending on Twitter. A fan wrote, "So proud of you! We owe you so much, thank you! And remember we love you." Another person said, "You are part of the reason why I’m still here so I owe you my life. Thank you." A tweet read, "Respect to you Zayn, you've navigated challenging times with honesty and grace! Wishing you joy."

Zayn shared his tweet on Sunday.

A Twitter user said, "Thanks for this message, it means the world to all of us. We really wish you well and will be waiting for you always, on your own terms. Thanks for everything." A comment read, "Proud of you! Your music is so amazing and honestly most of us owe everything to you. We all luv you Zayn." "Thank you for being you. Even though you're barely active here we'll always be there for you. Love you all of my life," said another fan.

Though fans extended their support to Zayn, it is not known what made him share this message with his fans and followers. Zayn's first tweet in 2023 was earlier this month. It was about the MMA fight that saw Devin Haney in a face-off against Vasiliy Lomachenko. It read, "What were the judges watching??? … Loma Donned you. #HaneyLoma."

Rumours of Zayn dating Selena

Earlier this year, Zayn made headlines when rumours of him dating singer Selena Gomez emerged. In March, they were seen together on a dinner outing in New York City. The duo was also spotted kissing as per reports. Speculations began when TikTok user, @klarissa.mpeg, shared screenshots of text messages with her friend. She claimed that she was the pair's hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

An eyewitness had told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date." So far, neither Selena nor Zayn have confirmed their relationship.

Zayn has a daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. They broke up in October last year following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid.

