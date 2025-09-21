Zubeen Garg’s family prefers Guwahati as the cremation place: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu

Zubeen Garg, the musical maestro and cultural icon of Assam, died on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. Thousands of fans and well-wishers showed up to pay their last respects. On Sunday Assam minister Ranoj Pegu revealed that the family of the late singer have come to the decision that the cremation take place near Guwahati. Garima Saikia Garg (2nd from right), wife of deceased singer Zubeen Garg, mourns as she pays her last respects at his residence in Guwahati.(PTI Photo)(PTI09_21_2025_000211A)(PTI)

About Zubeen's cremation

As per PTI, Ranoj Pegu addressed a press conference, where the cabinet minister said the government officials had detailed discussions over the cremation site with Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and other family members.

He said, “Garima Garg told us that Zubeen’s father is 85 years of age and he cannot travel to Jorhat in his current condition. They want the last rites near Guwahati. Also, it will enable them to visit the site frequently later.”

What Assam CM said

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update about the mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg. “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” he said.

He had previously shared that there would be a discussion on the place of cremation, noting: “My three Cabinet colleagues — Shri Ranoj Pegu, Shri Keshab Mahanta, and Shri Bimal Bora — will shortly meet Smti Garima Garg and the immediate family of our beloved Zubeen Garg. In consultation with Garima and nearest family members, we will finalise the location of the cremation venue by today evening.”

He also shared a live tweet of the last homage to Zubeen, as a sea of fans came close to his mortal remains to pay their tribute.

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. He had been in the city to perform at the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20.