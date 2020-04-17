My takeaway from Covid-19 is to live one day at a time: Nimrat Kaur

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:51 IST

We were all in a rut and now we are out of rat race, so it is about the basics for everyone- food, health, family and keeping mind over matter,” feels Nimrat Kaur, was looking forward to a film which she would have started shooting in April-May but due to the lockdown, it’s stalled now, and so is the work on her new house.

Talking about the pandemic, she says, “I have begun to appreciate the smallest blessings.I feel like the biggest lesson from this is to genuine live one day at a time and to not worry about the future. Today, everything is so terribly in the air and no one knows when will we find normalcy again or what will it be.” As she lives alone in her Mumbai flat, she is glad to have housework and follows a timetable as it is “imperative to keep busy all day”.

Kaur shares, “I have discovered how much work a house needs and that work is my only point of sanity. God forbid, if I had no housework, then I would be pulling my hair out. I have figured that I have to keep myself busy through the day to the point of exhaustion. I do yoga on the terrace of my building and workout during the sunset too. It is important to expose yourself to sunlight and fresh air for your mental well being. Being on insta and social media, there is an overdose of information. You get cabin fever and get lethargic. I am a routine-slave, being an Army girl, so it is handy to follow a timetable.”

She is happy with the trend of fitness and cookery videos being posted by celebs and others on social media. “Everyone is trying to put out positive messages and trying their best to inspire people. I have watched some videos and felt that I could make that dish. Some might think that the privileged are showing off and what about ones who don’t have a roof over their heads which is valid. But as long as things are done with a good intention and the motive is to inspire not showing off, then it’s ok,” she signs off.