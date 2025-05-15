NBA Youngboy 2025 tour dates announced: When will he perform in Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Orlando? See full schedule

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's 2025 Masa Tour will kick off on September 2 in Dallas and wrap up in New Orleans on October 19. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy has officially announced his 2025 Masa Tour. The 27-city run set will kick off on September 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The tour will make stops in major cities including Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Orlando, Houston, Brooklyn, and Miami, before wrapping up in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on October 19. Special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him on the road.
See full schedule -
Sept 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Sept 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
Sept 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Sept 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Sept 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Oct 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct 8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct 11 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Oct 13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC