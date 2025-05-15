Menu Explore
NBA Youngboy 2025 tour dates announced: When will he perform in Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Orlando? See full schedule

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 15, 2025 09:49 PM IST

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's 2025 Masa Tour will kick off on September 2 in Dallas and wrap up in New Orleans on October 19. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him.

Rapper NBA YoungBoy has officially announced his 2025 Masa Tour. The 27-city run set will kick off on September 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The tour will make stops in major cities including Denver, Chicago, Columbus, Orlando, Houston, Brooklyn, and Miami, before wrapping up in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on October 19. Special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him on the road.

NBA YoungBoy's 2025 Masa Tour will kick off on September 2 in Dallas.
NBA YoungBoy's 2025 Masa Tour will kick off on September 2 in Dallas.(X/ Live Music)

See full schedule - 

Sept 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

Sept 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct 8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct 11 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Oct 13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
