By Alicia C. Powell New York exhibit honors Alvin Ailey's dance legacy

NEW YORK, - A new exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York spotlights the legacy of Alvin Ailey, the founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a pivotal figure in modern dance.

The exhibition features a broad array of artistic mediums, including video, painting, photography and prints. "You'll see artists working in all different mediums, making work on themes related to the ideas that Ailey either explored in his own dances or that he experienced in his life," said museum director Scott Rothkopf.

Ailey founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, a company dedicated to preserving and enriching the African American cultural narrative through dance. In 1960, Ailey's masterpiece "Revelations" was created, cementing his reputation as an unparalleled visionary in the field of dance.

In 1969, Ailey established the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, now known as The Ailey School, and formed the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, now Ailey II, in 1974.

A newly commissioned portrait of Ailey serves as an introduction to the dance legend as visitors enter the Whitney exhibit.

A one-hour video narrative covers Ailey's life from his early years in 1930s Texas until his death in 1989, highlighting his struggles, achievements, inspirations, and the context in which he worked.

The exhibition also examines the evolution of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater following Ailey's death.

"There's a real interesting question here about how the company continues to steward his tradition at the same time as it adds new energy to the body of work that he created,” Rothkopf said.

Current interim artistic director for the dance company, Matthew Rushing, said the Whitney captured Ailey's legacy beautifully.

Rushing, who has been with the company since 1992 and became interim director in 2020, said Ailey's work was deeply rooted in the African-American experience and he used his platform to celebrate other cultures and dance styles.

“It's something about him celebrating humanity and making people feel like they're heard and seen," Rushing said.

"I feel another part of it is the power that's found in the African-American culture. It's no secret that our American culture would not be what it is if it wasn't for the influences and contributions of Black people. And so, I feel like that combined with humanity, it has this universal language and appeal."

The dance company began its new season this month and will perform in New York until Jan. 5 before starting its annual world tour.

