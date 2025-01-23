Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards
LONDON, - Singer Charli XCX led nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, on Thursday with five nods.
Below is a list of the nominees for this year's awards, which will be handed out at a London ceremony on March 1.
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Charli XCX, "Brat"
- The Cure, "Songs Of A Lost World"
- Dua Lipa, "Radical Optimism"
- Ezra Collective, "Dance, No One’s Watching"
- The Last Dinner Party, "Prelude to Ecstasy"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Artemas, "i like the way you kiss me"
- The Beatles, "Now And Then"
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin , "Kisses"
- Central Cee , "BAND4BAND"
- Charli XCX, "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
- Chase & Status / Stormzy, "Backbone"
- Coldplay, "feelslikeimfallinginlove"
- Dua Lipa, "Training Season"
- Ella Henderson , "Alibi"
- Jade, "Angel Of My Dreams"
- Jordan Adetunji, "Kehlani"
- KSI , "Thick Of It"
- Myles Smith, "Stargazing"
- Sam Ryder, "You're Christmas To Me"
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D, "Somedays"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
BEST NEW ARTIST
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
- Beyonce, "Texas Hold 'Em"
- Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
- Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Djo, "End of Beginning"
- Eminem, "Houdini"
- Hozier, "Too Sweet"
- Jack Harlow, "Lovin On Me"
- Noah Kahan, "Stick Season"
- Post Malone , "I Had Some Help"
- Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"
- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song "
- Taylor Swift , "Fortnight"
- Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
- Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
HIP HOP / GRIME / R ACT
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
DANCE ACT
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
POP ACT
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Jade
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B ACT
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
BRITs RISING STAR
- Myles Smith
