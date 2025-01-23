Menu Explore
Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 11:01 PM IST

LONDON, - Singer Charli XCX led nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, on Thursday with five nods.

Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards

Below is a list of the nominees for this year's awards, which will be handed out at a London ceremony on March 1.

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

- Charli XCX, "Brat"

- The Cure, "Songs Of A Lost World"

- Dua Lipa, "Radical Optimism"

- Ezra Collective, "Dance, No One’s Watching"

- The Last Dinner Party, "Prelude to Ecstasy"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

- Beabadoobee

- Central Cee

- Charli XCX

- Dua Lipa

- Fred again..

- Jamie xx

- Michael Kiwanuka

- Nia Archives

- Rachel Chinouriri

- Sam Fender

SONG OF THE YEAR

- Artemas, "i like the way you kiss me"

- The Beatles, "Now And Then"

- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin , "Kisses"

- Central Cee , "BAND4BAND"

- Charli XCX, "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

- Chase & Status / Stormzy, "Backbone"

- Coldplay, "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

- Dua Lipa, "Training Season"

- Ella Henderson , "Alibi"

- Jade, "Angel Of My Dreams"

- Jordan Adetunji, "Kehlani"

- KSI , "Thick Of It"

- Myles Smith, "Stargazing"

- Sam Ryder, "You're Christmas To Me"

- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D, "Somedays"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

- Bring Me The Horizon

- Coldplay

- The Cure

- Ezra Collective

- The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

- English Teacher

- Ezra Collective

- The Last Dinner Party

- Myles Smith

- Rachel Chinouriri

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

- Adrianne Lenker

- Asake

- Benson Boone

- Beyonce

- Billie Eilish

- Chappell Roan

- Kendrick Lamar

- Sabrina Carpenter

- Taylor Swift

- Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

- Amyl and The Sniffers

- Confidence Man

- Fontaines D.C.

- Future & Metro Boomin

- Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

- Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

- Beyonce, "Texas Hold 'Em"

- Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

- Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

- Djo, "End of Beginning"

- Eminem, "Houdini"

- Hozier, "Too Sweet"

- Jack Harlow, "Lovin On Me"

- Noah Kahan, "Stick Season"

- Post Malone , "I Had Some Help"

- Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

- Shaboozey, "A Bar Song "

- Taylor Swift , "Fortnight"

- Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

- Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

- Beabadoobee

- The Cure

- Ezra Collective

- The Last Dinner Party

- Sam Fender

HIP HOP / GRIME / R ACT

- Central Cee

- Dave

- Ghetts

- Little Simz

- Stormzy

DANCE ACT

- Becky Hill

- Charli XCX

- Chase & Status

- Fred again..

- Nia Archives

POP ACT

- Charli XCX

- Dua Lipa

- Jade

- Lola Young

- Myles Smith

R&B ACT

- Cleo Sol

- FLO

- Jorja Smith

- Michael Kiwanuka

- Raye

BRITs RISING STAR

- Myles Smith

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

