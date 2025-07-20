7 years of Dhadak: 5 films that echo its tale of love and societal struggles

The Hindi remake of the critically praised Marathi film Sairat (available to stream on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium) starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, and it premiered in theatres on July 20, 2018. Dhadak had its own impact by introducing a discussion about caste, class, and honour killings into the mainstream of Hindi cinema, which inevitably led to parallels. 7 years of Dhadak

In honour of the seven-year anniversary of the Shashank Khaitan directorial, Dhadak, we take a look at five other Hindi films that, like it, dared to examine love tales engulfed in the tempest of societal constraints, whether those constraints be rooted in religion, custom, history, or trauma.

Five Hindi films like Dhadak

Raanjhanaa (2013) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

Kundan, played by Dhanush, is a Hindu lad who falls madly in love with Zoya, played by Sonam Kapoor, a Muslim girl in Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film depicted a complex, political, and tragic love story that unfolded in Benaras and later Delhi. Raanjhanaa was not only about loss and yearning, but it also showed how political beliefs and communal differences can exacerbate divisions over personal problems.

Atrangi Re (2021) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Atrangi Re was once again directed by Aanand L. Rai and followed Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan, as she navigated the challenges of being forcibly married to Vishu, played by Dhanush, a Tamil boy, all the while harbouring strong feelings for mysterious Sajjad, played by Akshay Kumar. Themes of psychological anguish, cultural misunderstandings, and the curative power of love lie beneath its vibrant musical narrative. The film's central question was: what if the most surreal love story actually happened?

Phillauri (2017) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Phillauri blended romance with supernatural aspects, taking place in both modern-day Punjab and India before independence. Anushka Sharma portrayed Shashi, a ghost who clings to her life's unresolved romantic tale. Due to both external and internal constraints, she was unable to fully pursue her romantic relationship with a singer. The film's humorous and graceful storytelling served as a sombre reminder that love stories don't necessarily have a happy ending.

Manmarziyaan (2018) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

While Dhadak portrayed naïve, idealistic love, Manmarziyaan showed love in all its chaotic, contemporary glory. Under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, the film delves into the lives of Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), and Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan), following the actors as they negotiate the ups and downs of love, stability, and everything in between. The story raised the question of whether impulsive love can withstand the practical demands of a relationship, a family, and a commitment.

Kedarnath (2018) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

The tragic love tale and natural disaster in Kedarnath were both helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Amidst the religiously charged environment of the pilgrimage town, it followed the love story of Mukku (Sara Ali Khan), a lively Hindu girl, and Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput), a quiet Muslim porter. The devastating floods that hit Uttarakhand in 2013 served as a striking background for the film, which explored the fragility of love and life in the face of societal and natural disasters.

These films, similar to Dhadak, explore the underlying difficulties that frequently accompany love in India, ranging from illicit romances to spiritual connections. It has been seven years, and the film is still in the canon of films that have asked and answered the question: is love ever just about two people?