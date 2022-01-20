Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has mild symptoms

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared a statement in which he wrote that he has mild flu-like symptoms and urged people who were close to him to isolate and get tested.

“I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,” he wrote.

Dulquer added that the pandemic is not over, and we must stay vigilant. He urged everyone to mask up and stay safe.

Dulquer was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Kurup, based on the real-life story of Kerala’s most wanted fugitive, Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it showed Kurup as a family man who, after reading of a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure his life and script his own death by murdering a man.

The film, which also featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 last year. It finally hit the screens on November 12. The movie did exceptionally well in cinemas and went on to gross over ₹75 crore during its theatrical run.

He recently completed a 9-day shoot schedule in Himachal for one of his projects. Bidding adieu to the mountains, he wrote: “Today was a happy day. Ended a 9 day gruelling but equally gratifying shoot schedule. Thermals. Bonfires. Hot chai. Cartoon ear muffs. Vistas. Momos. Hot water buckets. Frozen smiles. Trembling in groups. Maggie. Blurry vision. Pink cheeks. Red noses. Gasping. Conversations like Morse code. Filming. Minus 7. Minus 17. Breath vapour. Drives. Twisties. Monasteries. Conifer. BRO road safety signs. Endless journeys.”

