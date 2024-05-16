Actor Krutika Gaikwad shows belly in new video: 'I'm not pregnant, I have uterine fibroids'

Krutika Gaikwad recently posted a video montage on Instagram, and spoke about her health in the caption. The Marathi actor, who has also worked in the Hindi movie Lakhon Hain Yahan Dilwale (2015), showed her bloated stomach in the photos. She clarified that contrary to what people might think looking at her belly, she is 'not pregnant'. Also read: Shamita Shetty undergoes endometriosis surgery: ‘It is painful and unbearable’ Krutika Gaikwad has spoken about suffering from uterine fibroids.

Krutika Gaikwad on uterine fibroids

Krutika Gaikwad explained that she is suffering from a medical condition called uterine fibroids, which she developed over the years. She wrote in her caption, “No I’m not pregnant, this is uterine fibroids which developed over the years!" The actor went on to talk about the ailment.

She wrote, "What are fibroids: Fibroids are muscular tumours that grow in the wall of the uterus. Fibroids are almost always benign (not cancerous). Not all women with fibroids have symptoms. Women who do have symptoms often find fibroids hard to live with. Some have pain and heavy menstrual bleeding. Some of these growths are too small to see with the eyes. Others can grow to the size of a grapefruit or larger."

Krutika added, "A fibroid that gets very big can distort the inside and the outside of the uterus. In extreme cases, some fibroids grow large enough to fill the pelvis or stomach area. They can make a person look pregnant. Please be aware ladies, do regular checkups with your gynae before it goes out of your hands.”

Reactions to her post

A fan commented, "Thanks for sharing this information..it requires lot of guts... take care of yourself and get well soon." Another wrote, "Please take care, wishing you a speedy recovery." A third said, "Stay strong and get well soon."

As per, imdb.com, Krutika is known for her films such as Neighbours (2022), Vitthala Shappath (2017) and Shubh Vivah (2012).