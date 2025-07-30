Hooked to Adda Extreme Battle? Explore these exciting reality shows with high energy

It's time for some fun and games at an intense level as Adda Extreme Battle finally dropped on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on July 28. The fight for survival tasks have made it a must-watch for the week. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, known for his incredible hosting, brought together some popular influencers and celebrities for epic battles. However, if you already enjoyed all that drama in Adda Extreme Battle, find other high-energy reality shows now on OTTplay Premium. Adda Extreme Battle

Thrilling reality shows on OTT

Khatron Ke Khiladi

This stunt-based reality show is the Hindi version of the US show Fear Factor, which was first aired in 2001. In this show, celebrity contestants perform dangerous stunts and challenges to overcome their respective fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi involves real animals like snakes, crocodiles, scorpions, and even large-sized cats to make it a challenging game.

MTV Roadies

First premiered in 2003, this show features a group of young contestants travelling to various locations and participating in physical and mental challenges. Even over two decades since its premiere, the show managed to garner significant viewership due to its adventurous format, intense competitions, and dramatic moments between the judges and contestants, and the iconic elimination round.

The Society

This show also made its debut last week on JioHotstar, before Adda Extreme Battle. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui, this is another survival drama that revolves around a game of power and status, where 25 contestants are split into three groups – Royals (top tier), Regulars (middle tier), and Rags (bottom tier). The show delves into the complexities of class differences in thrilling fun and games.

MTV Hustle

This reality show is all about rap battles. Talented aspiring rappers engage in rap and hip-hop battles to win the coveted title. The judges are Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari, Badshah, and Ikka Singh. Notably, Season 2 introduced BotHard, an AI-powered rapper, who could rap on any given word, adding a unique technological twist to the competition.

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Despite being a comedy game show hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Khatra Khatra Khatra gives a thrilling vibe with its challenging tasks and games, with the losers facing embarrassing punishments. Originally aired on Colors TV, television celebrities have attended the show as contestants, playing pranks, and performing daring stunts, including a sticky velcro wall challenge.