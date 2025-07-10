AIR to Narivetta: Best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week 2025

An investigation into one of the most high-profile cases the country has ever seen, tales of caste oppression and the engrossing story of IIT aspirants are among the latest series and films that have dropped on OTT this week. From the gripping Malayalam film Narivetta to the popular Telugu series AIR, here are the best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week from July 7 to July 13, 2025. AIR, Narivetta

From The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case to Narivetta and AIR, catch all the latest releases, across languages, on OTTplay Premium

OTT movies and series to stream in Indian languages

The brutal assassination of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi and the subsequent investigation form the crux of this series. Led by the acclaimed director Nagesh Kukunoor, the series follows the team as they look for evidence, track down suspects even as the culprits plan other big mission.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas headlines this gripping film, which follows the events after a tribal protest breaks out in the northern Kerala district of Wayanad and the police are deployed in the area. From the realistic portrayal of the tribal agitation to remarkable performances of the lead cast, this film makes for engrossing watch from start to finish. Filmmaker Anuraj Manohar has directed this Malayalam film, which also features Tamil actor-director Cheran in a key role.

This Telugu series revolves around three youngsters who dream of joining the IIT. But when they join an elite college, they come across obstacles, far beyond academia. Harsh Roshan leads the series along with, Bhanu Prakash and Jayatheertha. The series is making waves in the Telugu OTT space, and is becoming much sought after.

Jai, who is from a lower caste, joins a law college, and meets Jyothi, and strikes up a bond. But her affluent family is not happy to see this, and Jai has to bear the brunt of caste oppression. Helmed by Pavithran, this Kannada film is a remake of acclaimed Tamil director Pa Ranjith’s Pariyerum Perumal, which was lauded for its hard-hitting narrative.

This dystopian thriller transports viewers to the year 2064, where humans are struggling to get their hands on whatever little food or water is left. South actress Shraddha Srinath plays the lead role along with actor Kishore in this film, helmed by Pramodh Sundar.