Akshay Jha on launching Cinema Salon, a curated showcase focusing on independent cinema | Interview

Actor and intimacy coach Akshay Jha has founded Cinema Salon, a curated, travelling cinema showcase designed as a global, experience-driven platform. Cinema Salon takes independent films beyond traditional distribution, creating intimate, ticketed screenings across cultural capitals worldwide. Akshay Jha shared that Cinema Salon aims to build a cross-border network for indie cinema.

What is Cinema Salon? Cinema Salon introduces a new circulation model. Each showcase not only creates immersive audience experiences but also generates real audience data and sustained demand, strengthening a film’s market positioning and opening stronger pathways for OTT and distribution deals. It’s a format that extends both the cultural life and commercial value of independent films. In an interaction with HT, Akshay Jha spoke at length about the project, how it is modelled, and how it will be implemented to better position independent voices from India. (Excerpts)

Akshay begins by saying that the idea of Cinema Salon evolved over time. “The first time this idea came to me, it was pretty much at a nascent stage where the idea was that the kind of audience that we need for indie cinema. Somehow, we are not able to reach them properly. We are trying to reach them in a way that we are try to reach an audience that is ready for a Dhurandhar,” he says.

He continues, “Sometimes the audience may overlap, but usually they are not. We are trying to push a tangential style of filmmaking. It is not what we call mainstream. Our job is to make sure that the audience is ready for the kind of film that they are getting into. From there on, I started designing an experience around the film. We are taking a film, which is high on philosophy, poetry, and certain themes… and we want these themes to be carried across to the audience. But if the audience are not ready for it, how do you allow them to invest more and take more out of this piece of art? That's how the concept started forming.”

The inaugural screening features Iktsuarpok / The Weight of Longing, directed by Dr. Omkar Bhatkar, a meditative, emotionally immersive film that moves beyond conventional storytelling. The film was previously showcased at the 22nd Third Eye Asian Film Festival, where Bhatkar won the Special Jury Prize for Best Debut Director. The screening will take place on 11th April at Alliance Française de Bombay, before travelling to cities like Madrid, Cannes, Paris, Rome, Berlin, London, New York, and Los Angeles.