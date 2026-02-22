Rima Das' Not a Hero wins Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlin International Film Festival

Rima Das said the recognition is "deeply meaningful". "Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care," she said in a statement.

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has won the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival for her film ‘Not A Hero.’ The award ceremony was held on Saturday, at which the jury awarded the film a special mention. The members of the Children's Jury Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren, and Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer. Not A Hero was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section last week.

About the film Not a Hero stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das's 2022 movie Tora's Husband, alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.

Set between the city and the countryside, "Not a Hero" follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.

In a statement, Bhargav Das said, "I'm so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me too came to watch. They were sharing their thoughts, appreciating the film. Some came to take autograph, and ask for photos. It was the first time I saw such a big theatre. This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel."

The movie is produced under Das's banner, Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia.

(via inputs from PTI)