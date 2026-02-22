Rima Das' Not a Hero wins Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlin International Film Festival
Not a Hero had its world premiere in the Generation section of the Berlin International Film Festival.
Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has won the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival for her film ‘Not A Hero.’ The award ceremony was held on Saturday, at which the jury awarded the film a special mention. The members of the Children's Jury Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren, and Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer. Not A Hero was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section last week.
What Rima Das said
Rima Das said the recognition is "deeply meaningful". "Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care," she said in a statement.
About the film
Not a Hero stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das's 2022 movie Tora's Husband, alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.
Set between the city and the countryside, "Not a Hero" follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.
"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.
In a statement, Bhargav Das said, "I'm so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me too came to watch. They were sharing their thoughts, appreciating the film. Some came to take autograph, and ask for photos. It was the first time I saw such a big theatre. This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel."
The movie is produced under Das's banner, Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia.
(via inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.