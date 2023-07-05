Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos acknowledges MrBeast's $1 Billion joke

After Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson jokingly requested $1 billion from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, he received an unexpected response on Twitter. Jeff Bezos responds to MrBeast's humorous $1 Billion request. (Image Credit: Twitter/ Mr. Beast)

Although Bezos hasn't given MrBeast a billion dollars yet, his act of following MrBeast on Twitter suggests some level of interest.

This action serves as evidence that the billionaire magnate not only recognizes the YouTube content creator but also acknowledges his request for money.

On July 1, MrBeast casually tweeted that it seemed like a "great day" for Jeff Bezos to give him a billion dollars, all in good fun. There doesn't appear to be a specific reason behind MrBeast's comment, as he is already financially successful with his YouTube channel, fast food ventures, and philanthropic endeavors.

Notably, the popular Youtuber made this request amidst a significant Twitter controversy, with Elon Musk limiting access to his tweets, which may be connected in some way.

Bezos didn't immediately follow MrBeast after the request was made. It wasn't until July 3 that MrBeast shared a screenshot revealing that Bezos was now following his Twitter account.

The screenshot displayed the "Follows You" label next to Jeff Bezos' official account. As of now, the Amazon founder hasn't posted anything on his Twitter account, leaving the situation with limited information.

But, it's worth noting that Bezos only follows a total of 241 accounts, suggesting that it was an intentional action rather than a mistake.

While it's intriguing that the Amazon CEO, chose to follow MrBeast on Twitter, MrBeast himself hasn't provided any further updates on the situation. Since the development, his only post was a brief comment stating, "He just followed me," accompanied by a pair of eyes emojis. If Bezos has privately messaged MrBeast, potentially indicating that the billion dollars is on its way, Jimmy has yet to confirm it publicly.

Realistically, few people expect Jeff Bezos to give MrBeast a billion dollars. But, given MrBeast's immense popularity, it's conceivable that Bezos or Amazon might seize the opportunity to generate positive publicity. It's not out of the realm of possibility that MrBeast made the initial Twitter post with this aspect of viral marketing in mind, considering his expertise in that field.

It’s uncertain whether Bezos would actually be inclined to give a billion dollars to a YouTube influencer, his financial capacity is undoubtedly substantial.

Bezos is currently estimated to have a net worth of over $150 billion, a sum that could profoundly impact even someone as financially secure as MrBeast.