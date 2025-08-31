Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa's Nikka Zaildar 4 postponed due to floods in Punjab; film to now release on this date

Punjab is struggling with floods again, with people trying to save their fields and homes amid heavy monsoon rain. Amid this, the team of the Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 has postponed the film and assured that they will visit the flood-affected areas to extend their support. Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's Nikka Zaildar 4 has been postponed.

Nikka Zaildar 4 postponed

On Sunday, the film's makers, White Hill Studios, took to Instagram and shared a post revealing that the film has been postponed due to the severe flood situation in some areas of Punjab. The post read, "The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release of the film to 21st October 2025 due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times."

The makers further promised to visit the flood-affected areas and provide aid to the victims, adding, "Therefore, the Nikka Zaildar 4 team has decided to visit the affected areas very soon and provide trucks full of rations and other necessary items to the people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab." The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on 12th September but will now release on 21st October.

About Nikka Zaildar 4

Helmed by Simerjit Singh and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, Nikka Zaildar 4 will star Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, alongside Nirmal Rishi, Sonia Kour, Nisha Bano, Sukhi Chahal, Gurmeet Saajan, Gurdial Paras, Satwinder Kaur and Anita Devgan, among others, in key roles. It is said to tell the story of a Punjabi man whose disinterest in wrestling changes when he falls for a Haryanvi woman passionately involved in the sport.

The film is the fourth instalment in the popular Nikka Zaildar franchise. The Punjabi romantic-comedy series began with Nikka Zaildar (2016), directed by Simerjit Singh and starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The success of the first film led to sequels, Nikka Zaildar 2 (2017) and Nikka Zaildar 3 (2019).