AR Rahman shares first post after separation from wife Saira Banu, celebrates Hollywood Music In Media Award win

Composer AR Rahman stunned fans on Tuesday night when he and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Besides a solitary tweet he shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Rahman has been tight-lipped since. However, on Friday morning, the composer shared his first social media post since the separation. But it was about his work rather than his personal life. (Also read: AR Rahman wins Hollywood Music In Media Award for Aadujeevitham background score: ‘This was a labour of love’) AR Rahman won the Hollywood Music In Media Award for Aadujeevitham(AR Rahman's official website)

AR Rahman's big win

Rahman secured a big triumph on Thursday when he won the Best Score - Foreign Language Film award at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards 2024 for his work in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).

Taking to Twitter after midnight on Friday, Rahman shared a Billboard article on the full list of winners at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. He wrote alongside: "Score—Independent Film (Foreign Language), The Goat Life—A. R. Rahman." The tweet received many congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. Many said this paved the way for him to be feted at the Oscars 2025.

On Thursday evening, Rahman also released a video thanking the film’s team and fans for standing by him. He said, “It’s an incredible honour to receive this award for Best Score for a foreign language film, The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful to the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognising the score. This project was a labour of love, and I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, the director Blessy, and everyone who believed the vision we brought to life.”

Rahman and wife Saira Banu's separation

This award comes a day after Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation. The couple married in 1995 and have three kids together. On Tuesday night, Rahman released a note that read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.” Their lawyer has said that the couple is aiming for an amicable divorce.