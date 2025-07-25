As Sarzameen releases, catch other gripping thriller movies revolving around families

The action-packed Sarzameen dropped on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on July 25. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's return to Bollywood has created significant buzz already, that too along with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the gripping thriller revolves around an Army officer, his family and his fight against terrorism. The film also explores family conflicts, parental love, sacrifice, and more, promising a riveting watch. As Sarzameen releases, let's dive into other gripping thriller stories on OTTplay Premium that revolve around families. Sarzameen stars Prithviraj, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Thriller films focusing on families

Drishyam

This Ajay Devgn-starrer is the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's 2013 Malayalam film of the same title. The story follows a middle-class man and his fight to protect his family from being arrested by the police for a heinous crime that they claim to be unaware of. The film revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar’s family, and the lengths to which he will go to protect his loved ones.

Rahasya

This investigative thriller drama focuses on the aftermath of the gruesome murder of a young girl in a seemingly ordinary household. The unexpected plot twist is that the father of the girl has been accused of her murder. He is also a renowned doctor. Inspired by the real-life incident of the Arushi Talwar murder case in 2008, the film delves into the hidden secrets within the family.

Mom

This 2017 thriller drama is the last film of legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. The film depicts a woman’s fight for justice of her stepdaughter, a rape victim. She is determined to bring the culprits to justice after the judicial system fails to do so. Sridevi was seen as the stepmom, a biology teacher, who teams up with a private detective DK, and plots her revenge.

Ugly

This mystery thriller, released in 2013, focuses on two men, and their rigorous search for a little girl, who has been kidnapped. One of them is the real father, while another is the stepdad. However, things turn more dramatic when both fathers begin to suspect each other of the kidnapping when they are unable to find any leads, leading to a thrilling conflict between them.

Beyond the Clouds

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan appear as brother and sister in this thriller drama. The story revolves around the brother escaping the police when the cops bust one of his drug deals. This cat-and-mouse chase turns dramatic when the sister also gets pulled into the situation, even though she is unaware of what's happening. The film revolves around the sibling bond, and how far one can go to save their family, even if they get into huge trouble.