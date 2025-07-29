Before Dhadak 2, delve into these bittersweet tales of love and heartbreak

Not all love stories are meant to be completed; some are meant to last for a brief time but still manage to tug at our hearts with their bittersweet narratives that mirror reality. Despite a tragic ending, many Hindi movies steal the spotlight with their mesmerising songs, poetic dialogues, and heart-wrenching separation. As you wait for another intense tale of love and heartbreak with Dhadak 2 (releasing on August 1) and its fresh pairing of Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, let’s revisit some iconic romantic drama films that showcase the star-crossed lovers battling their twisted fates. From Salman Khan’s Tere Naam to Ranveer Singh’s Lootera, here are some unconventional love stories that are all available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Dhadak 2

Tragic but unforgettable love stories

Tere Naam

Salman Khan’s cult classic romance film features Radhe as a hot-headed, rowdy man who falls for a sweet and innocent college fresher (played by Bhoomika Chawla). However, their love story takes a teary turn when Radhe becomes mentally ill due to a tragic fate.

Ek Villain

If you’re looking for a captivating blend of love and revenge, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain delves into poignant themes of love, heartbreak, and loss. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as a criminal named Guru and Shraddha Kapoor as a free-spirited girl named Aisha, Ek Villain is a perfect romantic tragedy to binge-watch this monsoon.

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor delivers a power-packed performance in Imtiaz Ali’s musical romance film. He plays an aspiring musician whose life takes a turn when he follows his dreams but embarks on a self-destructive path after losing his love. Nargis Fakhri plays Ranbir’s love interest, Heer. A tale of love, dreams, and heartbreak—Rockstar has it all to keep you hooked.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan’s cult classic action film is not just about vengeance and bloody fights but also weaves an intense love story with an emotionally charged climax. The story revolves around a quirky girl who mistakes a rich man for someone else. They fall in love but soon experience a tragic fate when the girl is killed by a group of goons and the man suffers from retrograde amnesia. He then embarks on a furious revenge mission to avenge the death of his girlfriend.

Lootera

Seasoned director Vikramaditya Motwane brings this period romantic drama to life with the stellar duo of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The story centers around a high-class aristocrat's daughter, who falls for an enigmatic archaeologist. However, there is a secret identity twist that changes their dynamics.