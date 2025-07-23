Before Son of Sardaar 2, stream these Mrunal Thakur films on OTT that showcase her versatility

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s awaited comedy film, Son of Sardaar 2, is gearing up to release on August 1. Before the chaos and mayhem of Son of Sardaar 2 hits the screens, revisit some of Mrunal’s fine performances. From Sita Ramam to Love Sonia, here are some of her films that reflect her versatility. As Son of Sardaar 2 awaits theatrical release, stream these films on OTT platforms that prove her acting mettle and showcase why she is much more than just a pretty girl. Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam, Son of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur films on OTT

Sita Ramam (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Mrunal Thakur is the heart of this poetic tale of love and emotions. She plays the titular role of Sita in this love story alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The plot of this period drama film centers on a beautiful love story and a bunch of letter letters. Rashmika Mandanna also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Love Sonia (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

This emotionally charged drama film revolves around a young sister who embarks on a challenging journey to rescue her sister after their father sold her for money. Mrunal plays the titular role in the film, and despite being a newcomer, she delivers an impressive performance. The movie sheds light on human trafficking and takes you through the narrow roads of the red-light areas. Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, and many other formidable stars are part of the ensemble.

Vitti Dandu (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

Not just Hindi and Telugu, but Mrunal has also showcased her craft in Marathi cinema. She plays a pivotal role in this drama film alongside Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ashok Samarth, and others. Set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era, the story revolves around revolutionary fight and resistance, and is narrated by a grandfather to his grandson.

Super 30 (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Vikas Bahl's captivating biopic, Super 30, features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The latter marked her Bollywood debut with the film as she plays the love interest of the lead character, Anand Kumar. Mrunal’s warm acting profoundly impacts the viewers. The story centers around a kind-hearted mathematician who mentors poor children to follow their dreams against the odds.

Hi Nanna (Netflix)

Featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the plot revolves around a doting father and his young daughter, Mahi. Things take a surprising turn when a beautiful woman gets entangled in their lives with a shared past. Kiara Khanna plays Nani’s ill daughter and Jayaram also plays a pivotal role. Mrunal’s performance in the movie gained her widespread attention and love.