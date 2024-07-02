 Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months: report - Hindustan Times
Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months: report

BySumanti Sen
Jul 02, 2024 12:56 PM IST

A report has claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage has been over for months now.

A report has claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been over for months now. Page Six reported that as per sources, the couple have been apart since March. However, Affleck is still “very protective of Jennifer.”

Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months, report claims (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)
Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months, report claims (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Rumours about the couple’s separation surfaced more than ever in May when Affleck was not by Lopez’s side at important red carpet events, including the Met Gala. He was also noticeably missing at the premiere of her new Netflix project, titled Atlas.

Rumours were also rife after Lopez liked an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships. The post said, “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.”

Lopez also reportedly cancelled her ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour to take time off, “to be with her children, family and close friends,” as per Page Six. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told fans in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Insider says the marriage is ‘completely over’

An insider told the outlet in May that Affleck has “come to his senses” about his short-lived marriage to Lopez, and wished to split from her. Lopez recently travelled to France and Italy on vacation alone. Affleck is believed to have moved his belongings out of the couple’s mansion while his wife was away.

The pair is reportedly selling their $60 million marital mansion a year after they bought it. Affleck was seen visiting his former wife Jennifer Garner’s home last week.

Lopez and Afflect have yet to address the rumours. However, a source recently told Fox News Digital that Lopez is "heartbroken" about her marriage woes.

"The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken," the insider said. "She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

