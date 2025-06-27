Best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week: Ata Thambaycha Naay to Viraatapalem

Another bunch of exciting new releases, across various Indian languages, has dropped on OTT. There is the inspirational Marathi tale from Ata Thambaycha Naay! that urges you to fight the odds. On the other end of the spectrum, crime, mystery and legal worlds collide in The Verdict and Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting. From Ata Thambaycha Naay! to Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting, here are the best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week from June 23 to June 29, 2025. Ata Thambaycha Naay, Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting

From Azadi to The Verdict, find all the latest OTT releases on OTTplay Premium

Latest OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week

The employees of the municipal corporation in Mumbai is the focus of this film. As the feel the heat of an impending layoffs, they find a ray of hope as a superior urges them to return to their education. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar appears in a key role, along with Bharat Jadhav and Siddhartha Jadhav in this film, which deserves your attention this week.

Hindi: Raid 2

Ajay Devgn stars as top IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who takes on the might of the corrupt politician Dada Bhai. Riteish Deshmukh plays the vile and powerful politician in the film, which promises an intriguing watch. Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed this film, which also features Vaani Kapoor. If riveting tales of white-collar crime and the investigation into it pique your interest, then Raid 2 on Netflix should be on your watchlist this weekend.

A wealthy woman is found dead, the needle of suspicions points to her close friend, who also happens to be the nominated heir to the vast fortunes. Sruthi Hariharan plays the accused Namrutha in the film, which features other formidable actresses such as Suhasini Maniratnam and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Krishna Sankar has made his directorial debut with the gripping courtroom drama.

A headless corpse is found in the town of Birbhum, and SI Bidhan Sen is in charge of finding the victim and culprit. A missing person and a theft also further complicate the tasks for the SI. Soham Majumdar and Debchandrima Singha Roy lead this thriller series, which is helmed by Raja Chanda.

This Telugu series takes us to a village named Viraatapalem, which is grappling with a curse that has led to young brides dying mysteriously. What is more shocking is that they meet their tragic ends on their wedding nights. PC Meenakshi sets out to unravel the mystery and put an end to misfortune. Abhignya Vuthaluru leads the series as the dedicated PC.

Three strong tales, that have a connection to theft, come together for this anthology, helmed by Keshav Moorthy. When it was released in theatres, Keshav Moorthy's directorial film won mostly positive reviews. Dileep Raj, Shilpa Manjunath and Apoorva Bharadwaj, among others, form the cast of the film, which is noted for its solid plot.