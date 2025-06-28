Best South films and series to watch on OTT across genres: Oka Padhakam Prakaram to Pariwar

The south digital space has added another interesting set of movies to its library this week. The Telugu industry pitches in with a woman-led series Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting and an intriguing movie, Oka Padhakam Prakaram, this week. An intriguing anthology from Kannada cinema has also made its streaming debut. On the other hand, a quirky comedy drama is what Malayalam cinema has to offer. From Pariwar to Oka Padhakam Prakaram, here are the best South films and series to watch on OTT across genres. South films Oka Padhakam Prakaram, Pariwar

Explore the world of south cinema with OTTplay Premium and get access to new OTT releases such as The Verdict, Azadi and more

New South OTT releases in every genre on OTT

Oka Padhakam Prakaram (Telugu legal thriller)

Lawyer Siddharth's life spirals out of control after his wife goes missing. In a shocking turn of events, he gets framed for the murder of an aide, but he manages to clear his name in court. But he again gets trapped in another murder. Sairam Shankar plays the lead role along with Samuthirakani in the film, helmed by Vinod Vijayan.

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu (Kannada anthology)

Filmmaker Keshav Moorthy has directed and penned this anthology movie, which skillfully weaves together three tales, which all seem to have a connection to theft, but it comes with a twist. The film that explores themes of materialism in today’s context had garnered positive reception when it released in theatres in January this year. The OTT debut this week is expected that a larger audience will get to appreciate the film.

Director Poluru Krishna’s series takes us to the village of Viraatapalem during the 1980s, where newly-married women are dying. The deaths on the wedding night is linked to a curse in this series, which weaves in mystery, supernatural and thriller elements. Actress Abhignya Vuthaluru stars in the lead role of PC Meenakshi who seeks to find the cause of the mysterious deaths and put an end to the tragedy

Pariwar (Malayalam comedy drama)

As Bhaskara Pillai lies bedridden, his three sons are also at their ancestral home. But are they really concerned about their elderly father’s health or have something else going on? Actors Jagadish, Indrans, Rajendran and Alexander Prasanth, who are known for both their character and comedy roles, appear as the three brothers. If you are looking for a quirky family entertainer, look out for Pariwar on Prime Video.