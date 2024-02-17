Bramayugam box office collection day 2: Mammootty film earns nearly 3 crore in India

Bramayugam box office collection day 2: The Malayalam horror-thriller has been directed by Rahul Sadasivan. As per Sacnilk.com, Bramayugam has earned more than ₹5.5 crore within two days of its release. It is produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. (Also Read | Bramayugam X reviews: Mammootty gives a standout performance) Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam.

Bramayugam India box office

As per the report, the film minted ₹3.1 crore nett on day one. It earned ₹2.5 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far the film has collected ₹5.6 crore nett in India. Bramayugam had an overall 47.03 percent Malayalam occupancy on Friday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Bramayugam

Bramayugam stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in key roles. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz. Bramayugam was released this Thursday. The film tells the story of a priest named Kodumon Potty, played by Mammootty.

Unlike most films, Bramayugam was presented in black-and-white format. Bramayugam is set in the 18th century. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Bramayugam row

Ahead of the film's release, as per Live Law, a case was filed against the makers by the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, for defaming their family name. The Kerala High Court had heard a plea based on Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, challenging the name of the lead character from Bramayugam, according to the website. The petitioner stated that the portrayal of Mammootty’s character in the film is ‘negative and defamatory’ and would ‘tarnish the family’s reputation.’

The plea stated, “If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors.” It was also argued that the film’s certification should be revoked as it portrayed Mammootty’s character practising black magic.

What happened after that

As per OTT Play, the lead character’s name was then changed from to Kodumon Potty from Kunjamon Potty. Mammootty, while launching the film’s trailer in Abu Dhabi, had requested fans to approach the film with an open mind and avoid making assumptions from the trailer.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place