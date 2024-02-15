Bramayugam X reviews: Mammootty gives a standout performance

Rahul Sadasivan’s horror film Bramayugam was released this Thursday. The film, starring Mammootty, tells the story of a priest named Kodumon Potty. Fans took to X to share their reviews of the film, with some hailing it for the lead actor’s performance and the first half, while others thought it was a bore. (Also Read: Mammootty’s character name in Bramayugam changed just before release amid controversy) Mammootty in a still from Bramayugam

An excellent first half

One fan wrote that the film’s first half was so scary, they ‘screamed’ every time Mammootty came on-screen. They wrote, “#Bramayugam - First Half Review - I screamed out of fear 8 Times whenever #Mammootty came. His character is so creepy and scary!! The person sitting near me nearly had a heart attack from one scene...that was the scariest scene of the movie. Superb Movie. (sic)”

Another fan wrote that the first half of Bramayugam was so good, they couldn’t help but post a review, writing, “Normally I don't post review about first half, but for this I have to. The best decision the director made is to make this film in BW. Mammukka u are beyond limits. Eagerly waiting for second half. Age of Madness. (sic)”

Mammootty’s standout performance

One fan wrote that the film is slow but Mammootty’s performance elevates it, writing, “#Bramayugam First Half - Decent so far. Movie is slow paced & First 30 mins were too slow and takes time to set up the plot!! After that the movie goes fairly engaging with an extraordinary performance of #Mammootty. Every scenes goes ellobarated. Visual & Sound was superb. Goes intresting towards the Interval point. (sic)”

Another called him a ‘stalwart of Indian cinema,’ saying, “@mammukka standout performance not only attains world class excellence but also transcends borders, resonating with audiences worldwide!! Legend. A stalwart of Indian cinema. #Bramayugam. (sic)”

Average to bore

Some reviews however called the film a bore, while others called it watchable for the novelty. One movie buff wrote, “#Bramayugamreview #Bramayugam. Nice first, decent second half. Not bad watchable. #Mammootty (fire emoji). Don’t expect much more just feel a different types of movie. (sic)”

Another called it a ‘mega serial,’ writing, “#bramayugam is a maha megaserial version of #kadamathukathanar in new age #arjunasokan is the saving grace. (sic)” One X user just went ahead and called the film a “Sleeping pill.”

