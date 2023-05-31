Controversial Twitch streamer Alinity faces second ban, Considers move to another platform

Controversial erotic Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon found herself banned from the platform once again, sparking a wave of social media reactions and prompting Alinity to strongly consider moving to a competitor. Alinity's potential move to a competitor. (Image Credit: Twitch/Alinity)(Twitch)

The ban came as a result of Alinity's violation of Twitch's guidelines, leading her to express her discontent and potential departure from the Amazon-owned service.

Alinity had previously faced a ban back in 2020 following a wardrobe malfunction during one of her streams. Originally scheduled for just one day, she requested an extension of the ban to three days.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, the controversial Twitch figure has maintained a significant following on Twitch, boasting over 1.4 million followers at the time of her second ban. But, unlike her initial ban, Alinity did not take the news of her second ban lightly.

Taking to Twitter, Alinity revealed that her Twitch ban would once again last for three days. She stated that the ban was a consequence of "twerking" on stream, violating Twitch's guidelines on suggestive and sexual content.

The popular Twitch personality even shared a clip of the dance as a means of transparency. In a subsequent tweet, she highlighted the discrepancy in punishments between her 2020 wardrobe malfunction and the current ban. She criticized Twitch's policies on sexual content, arguing that more severe offenses should be prioritized.

In the heat of the moment, Alinity hinted at the possibility of moving her stream to another platform such as Kick or Rumble.

While a few Twitter users took the opportunity to bring up the past controversy surrounding Alinity's cat-throwing incident, the majority of responses to her ban were supportive this time. Many agreed that the dance technically violated Twitch's sexual content rules but considered the three-day ban excessive, suggesting that a one-day ban would have been more appropriate. Some users even deemed the dance as "tame" and unworthy of a ban.

The issue of the Amazon-owned platform’s sexual content policy remains a contentious topic within the streaming community. Regardless, Alinity's ban has already made a significant impact in 2023 and may have lasting repercussions for both her and Twitch in the future